Supreme Court Stays Calcutta HC Order on Railway Pay Elements

The Railway Board has responded promptly to a Supreme Court ruling, urging caution across its zones. The apex court has put a stay on a Calcutta High Court order that related to the pay elements for chief loco inspectors (CLIs).

These inspectors had sought retirements benefits similar to the running staff, like loco pilots, arguing for 55% pay element in their calculations. The Railway Board, in its advisory, emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Railways defending its stance on maintaining clear distinctions between running and stationary staff roles.

Referencing the Supreme Court decision, the board highlighted that only staff directly involved in train operations should receive the running allowance, marking a line between running crew and supervisory positions such as CLIs.

