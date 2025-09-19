North American Free Trade Talks: Canada-Mexico Strengthen Ties Amid US Challenges
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed bolstering trade between their countries during Carney's visit to Mexico. They plan to diversify routes to avoid US tariffs, emphasizing maritime trade. Talks included concerns about US trade policies under President Trump and the upcoming USMCA renegotiations.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss strengthening trade relations amid US tariff threats, during his visit to Mexico. The pair focused on diversifying trade routes, planning to enhance maritime connections between the two countries to bypass US tariffs as US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) renegotiations loom in 2026.
The USMCA remains critical as it governs the majority of trade between Canada, Mexico, and the US. Amid shared concerns about US trade policies, there is an emphasis on teamwork rather than competition in upcoming negotiations. Both leaders recognize the potential of increased commerce within the North American free-trade zone.
Sheinbaum also expressed interest in boosting Canadian investment in Mexico while urging compliance with Mexican environmental laws, which she claims have been overlooked by some foreign investors. Carney's visit highlights ongoing efforts to preserve strong trade ties between the two North American partners despite current challenges.
