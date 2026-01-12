Trump 2.0: Market Maverick or Meddler?
Under Trump's interventionist approach, U.S. markets have thrived despite direct government stakes in companies, CEO directives, and market interventions. The stock market's resilience raises questions about traditional economic norms and the balance of market confidence in Trump's second term.
In what appears to be an endorsement of President Trump's interventionist economic strategy, U.S. stock markets have soared to record highs as investors navigate an unprecedented shift in government-market dynamics.
Trump's administration has actively taken equity stakes in companies, attempted CEO removals, and imposed caps on credit card interest rates. Despite these interventions, markets, particularly hedge funds, have experienced significant gains, elevating assets under management to unprecedented levels.
This trend challenges the efficient market hypothesis and suggests a potential disconnect between investor perceptions and the fundamental economic principles of property rights and rule of law.
