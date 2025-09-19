Sai Life Sciences Boosts Veterinary API Production with New Facility

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Sai Life Sciences has unveiled Unit VI, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to producing Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in Bidar, India. The company aims to cater to the soaring global demand for veterinary medicines with this new establishment.

Situated next to its flagship API manufacturing site, Unit VI is tailored for veterinary applications, built to uphold the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and regulatory adherence. Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, highlighted the investment's significance in reinforcing their capacity to provide innovative and efficient manufacturing solutions globally.

The new unit leverages advanced technologies, robust supply chain management, and exemplary safety practices, aligning with Sai Life Sciences' strategic goal to excel in high-value pharmaceutical sectors. With over 26 years of experience, the company is a trusted partner in API production, committed to operational excellence and stringent quality standards.