Left Menu

A Global Countdown: A World Welcomes 2026 with Hope and Tradition

As the world bid farewell to 2025, global New Year celebrations kicked off with unique traditions and grand displays. In Sydney, fireworks illuminated the sky amidst somber reflections on recent tragedies. From early countdowns in Croatia to Korea's bell chiming, diverse cultures sought hope for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:57 IST
A Global Countdown: A World Welcomes 2026 with Hope and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Wednesday turned to Thursday, New Year celebrations spanned the globe, saying farewell to 2025 with unique local traditions and widespread hope for a brighter 2026. Midnight was first seen on the Pacific Ocean islands like Kiritimati and Tonga, ushering in the new year with anticipation.

Sydney, Australia, heralded 2026 with a spectacular firework show spanning 7 kilometers, under heightened security after a recent tragic event. A poignant minute of silence honored victims, emphasizing a communal desire for peace. Mayor Clover Moore expressed hopes for unity and happiness in the year ahead.

In Croatia, early countdowns saw afternoon revels, while in New York, Times Square readied for its famous ball drop amidst frigid temperatures. Korea's Bosingak bell pavilion echoed with chimes to welcome prosperity. Diverse celebrations worldwide captured a collective yearning for a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025