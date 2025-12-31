A Global Countdown: A World Welcomes 2026 with Hope and Tradition

As Wednesday turned to Thursday, New Year celebrations spanned the globe, saying farewell to 2025 with unique local traditions and widespread hope for a brighter 2026. Midnight was first seen on the Pacific Ocean islands like Kiritimati and Tonga, ushering in the new year with anticipation.

Sydney, Australia, heralded 2026 with a spectacular firework show spanning 7 kilometers, under heightened security after a recent tragic event. A poignant minute of silence honored victims, emphasizing a communal desire for peace. Mayor Clover Moore expressed hopes for unity and happiness in the year ahead.

In Croatia, early countdowns saw afternoon revels, while in New York, Times Square readied for its famous ball drop amidst frigid temperatures. Korea's Bosingak bell pavilion echoed with chimes to welcome prosperity. Diverse celebrations worldwide captured a collective yearning for a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)