OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

OYO's parent company, PRISM, announced the launch of 'CheckIn,' a new app focused on premium properties globally. It will host top-tier hotels and homes, highlighting luxurious accommodations. Initially available in India, the app aims to expand internationally, catering to quality and service-seeking travelers.

OYO's parent company, PRISM, on Friday introduced the CheckIn app, targeting premium property offerings worldwide. Designed for luxury travelers, CheckIn will spotlight high-end hotels, vacation homes, and exclusive experiences.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of PRISM, emphasized the app's dual benefits: guaranteed rigorous quality standards and a seamless experience for users seeking premium options. He acknowledged CheckIn as PRISM's new global house of brands.

Initially launched as a pilot in India, the app will soon be available globally, accommodating destinations like London, Dubai, and Bali. This initiative marks OYO's transition from a budget-focused brand to a leader in luxury accommodations.

