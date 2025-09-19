OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties
OYO's parent company, PRISM, on Friday introduced the CheckIn app, targeting premium property offerings worldwide. Designed for luxury travelers, CheckIn will spotlight high-end hotels, vacation homes, and exclusive experiences.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of PRISM, emphasized the app's dual benefits: guaranteed rigorous quality standards and a seamless experience for users seeking premium options. He acknowledged CheckIn as PRISM's new global house of brands.
Initially launched as a pilot in India, the app will soon be available globally, accommodating destinations like London, Dubai, and Bali. This initiative marks OYO's transition from a budget-focused brand to a leader in luxury accommodations.