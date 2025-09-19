Dollar Gains Momentum Amid Fed's Gradual Rate Signal

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Friday, with its value rising against most major currencies. This rise comes as traders revised their outlook after the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut announcement was coupled with a cautious approach towards further easing. On Friday, the U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which monitors the greenback against six major global currencies, climbed by 0.3% to reach 97.588. Earlier in the week, the index faced a 1% decline amid expectations for the Fed to indicate a rapid succession of rate reductions.

Despite delivering a widely anticipated rate cut, the Federal Reserve's message underscored a gradual approach to any additional rate adjustments. The central bank's interest rate forecasts or 'dot plot' suggests two more cuts could be seen this year. "It's really a week of two halves," commented Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex. His insights focused on the labor market's resilience and the Fed's less dovish 'dot plot' projections.

Meanwhile, the British pound tumbled following a surge in the nation's borrowing figures, surpassing expectations and complicating the fiscal landscape. As Japan's central bank decided to hold rates steady, the yen experienced notable volatility. This unease was sparked by board dissension and subsequent speculation about potential upcoming rate hikes. Investors now turn their focus to the Bank of Japan's upcoming October meeting for further policy direction. In the broader Asia-Pacific region, markets were also impacted by New Zealand's economic data and the resulting currency movements.

