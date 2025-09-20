Left Menu

Radar Outage Halts Flights at Major Dallas Airports

The Federal Aviation Authority put a temporary stop on all flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth airports Friday afternoon due to radar and communications outages, as reported by CNN.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports came to a halt on Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) issued ground stops. The decision was a response to radar and communications failures, according to the FAA's official statement reported by CNN.

This unexpected situation has caused significant disruption to both incoming and outgoing flights, affecting numerous passengers. The FAA has been working diligently to identify and resolve the technical malfunction as swiftly as possible.

While the exact timeline for lifted ground stops remains unclear, the aviation authority is advising travelers to stay updated on their flight statuses and contact their airlines for further information. The investigation into the cause of the radar and communications outages continues.

