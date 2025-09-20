Trump's H-1B Visa Overhaul: Tech Industry Feels the Heat

The Trump administration announced a controversial new proposal on Friday, aiming to charge companies $100,000 annually for each H-1B worker visa. The plan has sent shockwaves through the technology sector, which is heavily reliant on skilled workers from countries like India and China.

This announcement signifies a major effort by the administration to reshape immigration policies, with a particular focus on limiting legal immigration paths. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remarked that American graduates should be prioritized for training over foreign workers.

The proposal has been met with mixed reviews. Critics argue it could deter global talent and stifle innovation, while advocates believe it will protect American jobs by minimizing foreign competition. Big tech players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, who heavily depend on H-1B visas, face increased operational costs.