Left Menu

Suraj Sets Foot in Bollywood Directing with 'Padharo Maro Desh'

Actor Suraj announces his directorial debut with 'Padharo Maro Desh', supported by producer Chanda Patel. Set to start filming next year, the movie promises to delve into Indian cultural themes. Suraj, shifting from acting to directing, aims to bring his storytelling vision to life in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:06 IST
Suraj Sets Foot in Bollywood Directing with 'Padharo Maro Desh'
Actor Suraj to Make Bollywood Directorial Debut with Padharo Maro Desh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Suraj has unveiled plans to direct his first Bollywood film, 'Padharo Maro Desh', marking a significant milestone in his career. The announcement was made on his birthday, highlighting producer Chanda Patel's role in this new chapter, under her Blue Diamond Production House.

Chanda Patel lauded Suraj's transition to directing, calling the project a 'special gift' that showcases his passion and artistic vision. Known for his roles in Gujarati films like 'Hu Tara Ishq Maa' and Hindi cinema such as the upcoming 'Tera Mera Nata', Suraj expressed excitement in embarking on this new venture.

While details remain scarce, the film is anticipated to explore cultural and emotional themes grounded in Indian tradition. With 'Padharo Maro Desh', Suraj joins a wave of actors crossing into directing, promising a unique storytelling perspective in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025