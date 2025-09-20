Suraj Sets Foot in Bollywood Directing with 'Padharo Maro Desh'

Actor Suraj has unveiled plans to direct his first Bollywood film, 'Padharo Maro Desh', marking a significant milestone in his career. The announcement was made on his birthday, highlighting producer Chanda Patel's role in this new chapter, under her Blue Diamond Production House.

Chanda Patel lauded Suraj's transition to directing, calling the project a 'special gift' that showcases his passion and artistic vision. Known for his roles in Gujarati films like 'Hu Tara Ishq Maa' and Hindi cinema such as the upcoming 'Tera Mera Nata', Suraj expressed excitement in embarking on this new venture.

While details remain scarce, the film is anticipated to explore cultural and emotional themes grounded in Indian tradition. With 'Padharo Maro Desh', Suraj joins a wave of actors crossing into directing, promising a unique storytelling perspective in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)