Modi Champions Self-Reliance: A Call for India's Economic Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday passionately argued for India's self-reliance by stressing the need for indigenous production during the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event. Criticizing reliance on foreign nations, he framed such dependence as India's main adversary and underscored the necessity for the country to produce everything from semiconductor chips to ships.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for maritime-related projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. He used the platform to highlight India's missed potential due to past 'license Raj' policies, which he accused of stifling domestic talent. Modi emphasized that the outflow of funds for foreign shipping services could have been avoided with a focus on India's inherent strengths.

Announcing major reforms to facilitate India's maritime ascendancy, Modi declared a simplification strategy with the 'One Nation, One Document' initiative. With new infrastructure status for large ships and major investment in the shipbuilding sector, the government aims to transform India into a prominent maritime force, bolstered by modern technology and improved standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)