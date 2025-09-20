Left Menu

Ayurveda's Growing Role in Urban Nutrition Trends

As urban lifestyles shift towards preventive healthcare, Ayurveda and nutrition experts see a potential boom in demand across both metropolitan and smaller Indian cities. The alignment of traditional Indian nutrition systems with global wellness trends is creating new opportunities for wellness practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:52 IST
An Ayurveda and nutrition product stall at World Food India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With urban lifestyles undergoing rapid changes and a heightened awareness around preventive healthcare, experts suggest a burgeoning opportunity for nutrition and wellness practitioners, particularly in Ayurveda and nutrition, across India's urban and smaller cities. The shift toward preventive care is increasingly visible, according to a panel at the 'Awaken Your Day with Ayurvedic Wisdom' discussion organized by the Almond Board of California.

Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, an Ayurveda consultant, observed a pronounced shift among clients looking for preventive steps. As international wellness brands enter India, there is an inherent collaboration with traditional Indian nutrition systems.

The trend is not confined to metropolitan areas. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities, benefiting from rising disposable incomes and digital health platforms, are also driving demand for Ayurveda-based preventive care. Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar highlights that, as per ICMR-NIN guidelines, almonds are recognized for their nutritional value and growing integration with Ayurvedic practices. Last September, the Ministry of Ayush demonstrated the synergy of Ayurveda with modern nutrition at World Food India, showcasing concepts like 'Ayurveda Aahar' to global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

