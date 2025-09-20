Ayurveda's Growing Role in Urban Nutrition Trends

With urban lifestyles undergoing rapid changes and a heightened awareness around preventive healthcare, experts suggest a burgeoning opportunity for nutrition and wellness practitioners, particularly in Ayurveda and nutrition, across India's urban and smaller cities. The shift toward preventive care is increasingly visible, according to a panel at the 'Awaken Your Day with Ayurvedic Wisdom' discussion organized by the Almond Board of California.

Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, an Ayurveda consultant, observed a pronounced shift among clients looking for preventive steps. As international wellness brands enter India, there is an inherent collaboration with traditional Indian nutrition systems.

The trend is not confined to metropolitan areas. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities, benefiting from rising disposable incomes and digital health platforms, are also driving demand for Ayurveda-based preventive care. Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar highlights that, as per ICMR-NIN guidelines, almonds are recognized for their nutritional value and growing integration with Ayurvedic practices. Last September, the Ministry of Ayush demonstrated the synergy of Ayurveda with modern nutrition at World Food India, showcasing concepts like 'Ayurveda Aahar' to global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)