Kolkata Metro Gears Up for Durga Puja Rush with Increased Services
Metro Railway Kolkata has increased its services on the Green Line to accommodate the Durga Puja crowds. Daily services will rise from 186 to 226, with reduced intervals during peak hours. Special services are arranged for 'Mahalaya'. On September 19, the Green Line saw over 2.09 lakh passengers.
Metro Railway Kolkata has announced an increase in services on its Green Line, stretching from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, beginning Saturday. This comes as a measure to accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers during the upcoming Durga Puja festival.
A railway spokesperson confirmed that daily operations on this route will rise from 186 to 226 from Monday to Saturday. The services will run at an interval of six minutes instead of the usual eight during both morning and evening peak hours.
In preparation for 'Mahalaya', the beginning of Devi Paksha, special transportation arrangements are made for Sunday. On that day, 136 services will replace the regular 104. On September 19, the Green Line catered to over 2.09 lakh passengers, demonstrating the heightened demand on Kolkata's metro system.
