Kolkata Metro Gears Up for Durga Puja Rush with Increased Services

Metro Railway Kolkata has announced an increase in services on its Green Line, stretching from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, beginning Saturday. This comes as a measure to accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers during the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

A railway spokesperson confirmed that daily operations on this route will rise from 186 to 226 from Monday to Saturday. The services will run at an interval of six minutes instead of the usual eight during both morning and evening peak hours.

In preparation for 'Mahalaya', the beginning of Devi Paksha, special transportation arrangements are made for Sunday. On that day, 136 services will replace the regular 104. On September 19, the Green Line catered to over 2.09 lakh passengers, demonstrating the heightened demand on Kolkata's metro system.

