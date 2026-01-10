Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End Family Reunification Program

A federal judge intends to block the Trump administration's effort to end family reunification programs. These programs allow 10,000 to 12,000 migrants from seven countries to stay temporarily in the US. The judge criticized the lack of proper notice to the affected individuals.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, a federal judge in Boston announced plans to block the Trump administration's effort to terminate family reunification programs. These programs currently benefit 10,000 to 12,000 migrants from countries including Cuba and Haiti, allowing them to remain in the U.S. with their families.

During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani expressed strong frustration with Homeland Security's abrupt decision, which lacked sufficient notice to those affected. The decision brought the potential deportation of thousands who came to the U.S. legally to an abrupt halt.

The Department of Homeland Security's action aligns with Trump's broader immigration strategy. However, critics argue that terminating these programs without due process undermines the migrants' rights. The administration contends the move aims to end perceived abuses related to the entry of poorly vetted individuals.

