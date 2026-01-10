Tariff Impact: Unfulfilled Promises of Job Resurgence Under Trump

U.S. manufacturing jobs continue to decline, marking an ongoing skid following President Trump's imposition of tariffs intended to boost domestic employment.

While the reshuffling of trade has garnered considerable tariff revenue, the job growth goal for blue-collar workers remains unmet, adding to the discontent over Trump's economic decisions.

The healthcare sector stands out as a rare exception, creating new jobs, while most industries, including manufacturing, struggle, highlighting mixed outcomes of the current labor strategies.

