Jury Selection Set for Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Murder Trial

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering health insurance executive Brian Thompson, will face a jury selection in September, as ruled by a federal judge. This case, which has sparked debate over U.S. healthcare reform, underscores mounting tensions around insurer practices and costs.

At the Friday hearing, presided over by U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett in Manhattan, prosecution plans to pursue the death penalty. Mangione pled not guilty to charges including federal murder and weapons violations, triggering legal battles over the prosecution's adherence to constitutional protocols.

New York state's death penalty ban does not affect the federal case, which could see Mangione's life on the line if convicted. A state-level murder trial looms as Mangione's legal battles continue, emblematic of broader systemic issues.