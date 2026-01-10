Delhi Chokes: Unmet Targets Highlight Dire Air Quality Crisis

In 2025, Delhi emerged as the city with the most severe PM10 pollution levels in India, registering a staggering annual average concentration of 197 micrograms per cubic metre. This figure is nearly three times the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to a damning analysis.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reported that Delhi breached the PM10 threshold on an alarming 285 days in the year. Equally concerning is the status of PM2.5, as the city ranked second in India, with levels towering nearly twice the permissible limit.

Despite the disbursement of Rs 13,415 crore under the National Clean Air Programme, only 74% of this was effectively utilized, with Delhi falling behind in this aspect. Experts now urge a shift in focus to PM2.5 and call for enhanced steps, including strict emission controls.