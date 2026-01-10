Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Unmet Targets Highlight Dire Air Quality Crisis

In 2025, Delhi recorded the highest PM10 levels in India at 197 µg/m³, nearly triple the national standard, breaching norms on 285 days. PM2.5 levels were also critical. Despite Rs 13,415 crore funding under NCAP, only 74% was used, missing air quality targets, calling for urgent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:44 IST
Delhi Chokes: Unmet Targets Highlight Dire Air Quality Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Delhi emerged as the city with the most severe PM10 pollution levels in India, registering a staggering annual average concentration of 197 micrograms per cubic metre. This figure is nearly three times the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to a damning analysis.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reported that Delhi breached the PM10 threshold on an alarming 285 days in the year. Equally concerning is the status of PM2.5, as the city ranked second in India, with levels towering nearly twice the permissible limit.

Despite the disbursement of Rs 13,415 crore under the National Clean Air Programme, only 74% of this was effectively utilized, with Delhi falling behind in this aspect. Experts now urge a shift in focus to PM2.5 and call for enhanced steps, including strict emission controls.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

 Global
2
Teenage Prodigy Endrick Eyes Brazilian World Cup Aspirations with Lyon Debut

Teenage Prodigy Endrick Eyes Brazilian World Cup Aspirations with Lyon Debut

 Global
3
Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals

Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals

 Global
4
Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026