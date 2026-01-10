Global Leaders Condemn Violence Against Iranian Protestors

French, British, and German leaders issued a strong condemnation on Friday regarding the killing of protestors in Iran. The joint statement, released by French President Emmanuel Macron's office, called on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint.

The leaders emphasized the Iranian government's duty to ensure the safety of its citizens and to allow freedoms such as expression and peaceful assembly without the threat of revenge.

The statement reflects mounting international pressure on Iran to address human rights concerns and align with global standards for civil liberties.