Europe's Airports Rocked by Cyberattack: A Deep Dive into Aviation Vulnerabilities

A significant cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems led to disruptions at major European airports, exposing vulnerabilities in aviation security. The attack, aimed at Collins Aerospace's software, caused delays and manual check-ins, highlighting the aviation industry's susceptibility to third-party platform vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:18 IST
On Saturday, a cyberattack targeted essential check-in and boarding systems, leading to disruptions at several major European airports. Despite limited impact on passengers, experts highlighted the attack as a critical exposure of vulnerabilities within aviation security infrastructure.

The incident primarily affected the MUSE software used by Collins Aerospace, leading to manual check-in procedures at airports including Brussels, Berlin's Brandenburg, and London's Heathrow. Although these disruptions initially caused no large-scale cancellations, the attack underscored the risks associated with third-party platforms.

Experts like travel analyst Paul Charles expressed deep concerns about the attack's sophistication. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts warned of the aviation industry's growing attractiveness to cybercriminals due to its reliance on shared digital systems, urging enhanced security measures.

