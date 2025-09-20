Europe's Airports Rocked by Cyberattack: A Deep Dive into Aviation Vulnerabilities

On Saturday, a cyberattack targeted essential check-in and boarding systems, leading to disruptions at several major European airports. Despite limited impact on passengers, experts highlighted the attack as a critical exposure of vulnerabilities within aviation security infrastructure.

The incident primarily affected the MUSE software used by Collins Aerospace, leading to manual check-in procedures at airports including Brussels, Berlin's Brandenburg, and London's Heathrow. Although these disruptions initially caused no large-scale cancellations, the attack underscored the risks associated with third-party platforms.

Experts like travel analyst Paul Charles expressed deep concerns about the attack's sophistication. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts warned of the aviation industry's growing attractiveness to cybercriminals due to its reliance on shared digital systems, urging enhanced security measures.

