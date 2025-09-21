Alphabet Inc. Issues Urgent Travel Warning for H1-B Visa Holders

Alphabet Inc. has issued a strong advisory for H1-B visa holders, urging them to remain in the United States and refrain from any international travel. This guidance, revealed in an email reviewed by Reuters, highlights the potential complexities and substantial costs associated with re-entering the U.S.

The email outlines that individuals currently outside the U.S. with a valid H1-B visa should plan to return no later than September 21. Failure to comply may result in costly penalties, reportedly around $100,000 per re-entry petition, further complicating the return process.

Initial advice suggests that re-entry into the U.S. could face significant delays or even be obstructed entirely due to these mandatory fees. Alphabet's advisory underscores the uncertainties surrounding the visa re-entry procedures amidst evolving immigration regulations.

