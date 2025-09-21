Left Menu

Alphabet Inc. Issues Urgent Travel Warning for H1-B Visa Holders

Alphabet Inc. is advising H1-B visa holders to avoid international travel as it may involve exorbitant re-entry fees. The advice stresses the importance of returning to the U.S. before September 21 to avoid potential issues. This warning is based on initial guidance suggesting complicated and costly re-entry processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:23 IST
Alphabet Inc. Issues Urgent Travel Warning for H1-B Visa Holders
Alphabet Inc. has issued a strong advisory for H1-B visa holders, urging them to remain in the United States and refrain from any international travel. This guidance, revealed in an email reviewed by Reuters, highlights the potential complexities and substantial costs associated with re-entering the U.S.

The email outlines that individuals currently outside the U.S. with a valid H1-B visa should plan to return no later than September 21. Failure to comply may result in costly penalties, reportedly around $100,000 per re-entry petition, further complicating the return process.

Initial advice suggests that re-entry into the U.S. could face significant delays or even be obstructed entirely due to these mandatory fees. Alphabet's advisory underscores the uncertainties surrounding the visa re-entry procedures amidst evolving immigration regulations.

