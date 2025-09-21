Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Panic Among Tech Professionals

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, President Donald Trump has declared a substantial increase in the H-1B visa fee, now set at USD 100,000. This new fee, which only applies to prospective applicants, is stirring unease particularly among the Indian tech community.

The announcement has sparked widespread concern, leading many potential travelers or those currently outside the US to reconsider their plans as they face possible exclusion. Meanwhile, immigration attorneys are preparing for a battle, expecting legal challenges to the new fee structure.

Currently, companies sponsoring H-1B visas pay between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000. The escalation to USD 100,000 will dramatically alter the landscape, challenging businesses' ability to attract skilled international workers. The tech sector, heavily reliant on such talent, is bracing for the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)