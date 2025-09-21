Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Panic Among Tech Professionals

President Trump has announced a significant increase in H-1B visa fees to $100,000, applying only to new applicants. This has caused panic among skilled professionals, especially in the Indian community. The regulation does not impact current visa holders, but legal challenges are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 02:08 IST
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Panic Among Tech Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, President Donald Trump has declared a substantial increase in the H-1B visa fee, now set at USD 100,000. This new fee, which only applies to prospective applicants, is stirring unease particularly among the Indian tech community.

The announcement has sparked widespread concern, leading many potential travelers or those currently outside the US to reconsider their plans as they face possible exclusion. Meanwhile, immigration attorneys are preparing for a battle, expecting legal challenges to the new fee structure.

Currently, companies sponsoring H-1B visas pay between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000. The escalation to USD 100,000 will dramatically alter the landscape, challenging businesses' ability to attract skilled international workers. The tech sector, heavily reliant on such talent, is bracing for the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025