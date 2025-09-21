Left Menu

GST Slash: Boost for India's Hospitality Industry

From Monday, new GST rates reduce tax on hotel rooms priced at Rs 7,500 or less, dropping from 12% to 5% without input tax credit, a move expected to boost revenues and innovation. Hotel operators applaud the change, but call for a holistic approach retaining ITC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Starting Monday, hotel rooms priced at Rs 7,500 or less will become cheaper as new GST rates come into effect. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduction from 12% to 5% without input tax credit (ITC) is being hailed as a catalyst for growth in the hospitality sector, according to industry players. They believe it will bolster revenue streams, encourage reinvestment, and enhance guest experiences nationwide.

The Hotel Association of India noted that for accommodations priced at Rs 7,500 and below, travelers will enjoy a 7% reduction on the room rate, with savings of up to Rs 525 per room per night. However, the industry group cautioned that GST reforms should maintain a business-focused perspective with the retention of ITC credit.

This tax overhaul was part of a broader set of changes approved earlier in the month, limiting GST slabs to 5% and 18% and taking effect from September 22. Industry leaders such as Nikhil Sharma of Radisson Hotel Group and Rahool Macarius of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts have endorsed the move, highlighting the positive impact on mid-market growth driven by India's expanding middle class and advantageous conditions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

