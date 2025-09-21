Balancing AI and Human Judgment in Recruitment: The Genius HRTech Report

A groundbreaking report by Genius HRTech reveals that a significant majority of professionals, around 72%, insist on the necessity of human validation in final hiring decisions despite the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in recruitment. The report reflects skepticism regarding AI's capability to fully drive hiring decisions.

While AI's efficiency is apparent—with 47% of professionals noting a cut in time-to-hire—candidate experience remains a contentious aspect. Around 49% offered mixed reviews, valuing efficiency but criticizing impersonality. Resume screening is AI's forte, claimed 62% of respondents, but areas like DEI see mixed opinions on AI's influence.

Looking ahead, 39% anticipate AI's dominance in recruitment over the next five years. Yet, experts, including Genius HRTech's R P Yadav, stress a balanced approach. "AI accelerates hiring, but human judgment—empathy and fairness—remains irreplaceable. Effective recruitment combines technology and human intuition," Yadav stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)