Left Menu

Rubicon Research Secures Rs 140 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Boost

US-based Think Investments and 360 ONE funds have invested Rs 140 crore in Rubicon Research in a pre-IPO round. The transaction involves the transfer of shares from General Atlantic, which remains a major stakeholder. Rubicon plans a public issue, expected to support debt repayment and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:01 IST
Rubicon Research Secures Rs 140 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TIMF Holdings, owned by Think Investments, and 360 ONE funds have strategically invested Rs 140 crore in pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research ahead of its anticipated IPO.

The investment involves acquiring 28.89 lakh equity shares from General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte. Ltd., a key promoter of Rubicon, at Rs 484.47 per share. This maintains General Atlantic's position as a major shareholder, holding over 52% of the company.

Rubicon's upcoming IPO is set to include a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 585 crore. The funds raised will aid in debt repayment and acquisition-focused growth, enhancing Rubicon's operational capacity and market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025