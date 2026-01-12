Left Menu

Bird Strike Forces Emergency Landing in Varanasi

An IndiGo flight with 216 passengers made an emergency landing in Varanasi after a bird strike caused damage to the aircraft. The incident happened en route to Bengaluru, prompting quick action by the pilot and safe evacuation. Passengers were later accommodated for their onward journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:27 IST
An IndiGo Airlines flight carrying 216 passengers was compelled to make an emergency landing after a bird strike damaged the aircraft's front portion. The flight, numbered 6E 437, was on its way from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru when the incident occurred, airport officials reported on Monday.

All passengers were evacuated safely once the plane landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. Puneet Gupta, the Airport Director, confirmed that the emergency landing took place on Sunday night, and prompt action by the crew ensured passenger safety.

Some passengers were able to continue their journey on Monday, while airport authorities made alternative arrangements for the remaining travelers. The swift response to the situation highlighted the effective emergency protocols in place at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

