Bird Strike Forces Emergency Landing in Varanasi

An IndiGo Airlines flight carrying 216 passengers was compelled to make an emergency landing after a bird strike damaged the aircraft's front portion. The flight, numbered 6E 437, was on its way from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru when the incident occurred, airport officials reported on Monday.

All passengers were evacuated safely once the plane landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. Puneet Gupta, the Airport Director, confirmed that the emergency landing took place on Sunday night, and prompt action by the crew ensured passenger safety.

Some passengers were able to continue their journey on Monday, while airport authorities made alternative arrangements for the remaining travelers. The swift response to the situation highlighted the effective emergency protocols in place at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)