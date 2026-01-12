Left Menu

Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS: Health Concerns Deepen

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was hospitalized after experiencing unconsciousness twice. Doctors at AIIMS recommended his admission for tests following his history of similar incidents. Dhankhar, who resigned from his role due to health issues, awaits further examinations.

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday following two episodes of unconsciousness on January 10, according to official sources.

Doctors have decided to conduct an MRI scan on the 74-year-old. On the morning of January 10, Dhankhar fainted twice while in the washroom, authorities reported.

One source further confirmed that Dhankhar has experienced similar blackouts at various public events during his vice-presidency in regions such as the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and New Delhi. He resigned as vice president on July 21, citing health issues.

