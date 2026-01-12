Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS: Health Concerns Deepen

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday following two episodes of unconsciousness on January 10, according to official sources.

Doctors have decided to conduct an MRI scan on the 74-year-old. On the morning of January 10, Dhankhar fainted twice while in the washroom, authorities reported.

One source further confirmed that Dhankhar has experienced similar blackouts at various public events during his vice-presidency in regions such as the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and New Delhi. He resigned as vice president on July 21, citing health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)