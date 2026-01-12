Swiss Court Detains Bar Owner After Tragic New Year's Fire

A Swiss court has ordered the continued detention of Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of a bar in the high-end ski resort town of Crans-Montana, following a devastating fire that resulted in the deaths of 40 people on January 1st. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on the court's decision.

The Valais canton prosecutors initially detained Moretti on Friday after an extensive session with him and his wife Jessica, as they await confirmation of the detention's necessity. The couple, expressing their deep sorrow over the tragedy, have committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

No immediate response has been issued by the prosecutors regarding the incident and subsequent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)