Swiss Court Detains Bar Owner After Tragic New Year's Fire

A Swiss court has detained Jacques Moretti, co-owner of a bar in Crans-Montana, following a fire that claimed 40 lives on New Year's Day. The decision came after a hearing with him and his wife. The couple has expressed their sorrow and willingness to assist with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Swiss court has ordered the continued detention of Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of a bar in the high-end ski resort town of Crans-Montana, following a devastating fire that resulted in the deaths of 40 people on January 1st. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on the court's decision.

The Valais canton prosecutors initially detained Moretti on Friday after an extensive session with him and his wife Jessica, as they await confirmation of the detention's necessity. The couple, expressing their deep sorrow over the tragedy, have committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

No immediate response has been issued by the prosecutors regarding the incident and subsequent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

