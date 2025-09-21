Left Menu

FMCG Price Slash Sparks Consumer Celebration with GST 2.0 Benefits

FMCG companies have cut prices on daily essentials and food products, extending GST 2.0 benefits to consumers. This initiative aims to boost consumption and sales during the festival season after tackling high food inflation. Revised price lists include essential items like toiletries, snacks, and beverages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:14 IST
FMCG Price Slash Sparks Consumer Celebration with GST 2.0 Benefits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move expected to boost consumption during the festive season, leading FMCG companies have slashed prices on daily essentials and food products, extending the benefits of GST 2.0 to consumers. The reduction in costs coincides with the start of Navratra celebrations and is anticipated to increase sales.

FMCG firms have swiftly implemented immediate price reductions without disrupting the market, also offering special discounts for the holiday season. Despite previous challenges such as persistent food inflation and sluggish urban sales, the industry expects a strong growth phase.

Revised price lists have been released, covering products like soaps, toiletries, snacks, and beverages, effective from late September. The move aligns with a simplified GST structure, reducing tax burdens across many daily necessities. Consumers can expect lower prices on popular brands from companies like Dabur, Nestle, ITC, and Amul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025