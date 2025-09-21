Metro Rail Lines Promise to Ease Mumbai's Traffic Woes

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Sunday that the new 35.20-kilometre Metro rail lines, identified as lines 4 and 4A, are poised to alleviate the traffic hassles faced by residents of Mumbai and Thane.

The Metro lines are designed to create a direct link between Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Mulund areas of Mumbai to the localities of Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh in Thane, effectively integrating the city with its metropolitan surroundings.

According to Sarnaik, who has been working under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the imminent launch of this metro connectivity fulfills a long-standing dream for Thane. It is expected to not just revolutionize local transportation but also fuel regional economic, social, and environmental progress. The foundation stone for another key stretch from Gaimukh to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue will soon be laid, promising to relieve Ghodbunder's notorious traffic jams.