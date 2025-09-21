Rajasthan's GST Savings Festival: A Week of Awareness

The Rajasthan government has announced a 'GST Savings Festival' to take place from September 22 to 29, aimed at increasing public awareness about the recent changes in tax cuts. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the benefits of GST rate restructuring during a video conference with cabinet ministers and legislators.

Sharma emphasized that the tax reforms are designed to lower the cost of essential commodities, thereby boosting consumption. The initiative is expected to positively impact farmers, industries, and the middle class by increasing accessibility and affordability of goods and services.

The Chief Minister instructed public representatives to vigorously promote the campaign within their constituencies. Efforts should include engaging with traders and disseminating information through hoardings, banners, and social media to maximize outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)