Pakistan's 5G Push Faces Affordability Hurdles, Telecom Industry Warns

Pakistan's telecom industry cautions against a rapid 5G rollout, citing affordability concerns that could strain foreign reserves and impede investment in basic connectivity. The Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA) highlights the importance of affordable smartphone access and consumer financing to ensure widespread 5G adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:32 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani telecom sector has advised the government against hastily advancing the launch of next-generation mobile networks without addressing pressing affordability concerns. The Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA) expressed these views in a comprehensive letter to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, highlighting that a premature 5G rollout may deplete limited foreign reserves and divert key investments from enhancing essential connectivity, according to Dawn.

Per reports from Dawn, the TOA emphasized that Pakistan's digital advancement hinges not on the speed of 5G deployment but on the affordability of compatible devices for everyday users. The association underscored, "Technology alone doesn't uplift societies; its adoption and meaningful use drive progress."

Amir Ibrahim, TOA Chairman, criticized the public discourse on 5G for its emphasis on global standings and technological prestige, neglecting a critical issue: actual user accessibility in Pakistan. With only about two per cent of mobile subscribers currently owning 5G-enabled devices, the association noted the prohibitive cost of entry-level 5G smartphones starting at around PKR 90,000, while top-tier models like iPhones reach up to PKR 700,000, as Dawn also noted.

The TOA argued that insufficient handset financing options further limit the technology's adoption and called on the government to implement consumer-friendly installment programs. Failing such initiatives, as Dawn highlights, the risk looms of creating a high-tech network utilized by a minority, reminiscent of Pakistan's patchy 4G rollout. Despite the first 4G auction being a decade old, mobile broadband still eludes one in four users.

Without addressing affordability through reduced device taxes and financing mechanisms, the TOA warned that 5G development could exacerbate Pakistan's digital divide, urging policymakers to align strategies with genuine consumer needs, reports Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

