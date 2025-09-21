Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a water tanker plunged into a deep gorge in Devprayag, Uttarakhand, resulting in the death of the driver.

The accident occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near a Shiv statue as the tanker lost control.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Gagan Singh from Himachal Pradesh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle belonged to LNT company, which undertakes railway construction work in the region.