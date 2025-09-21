Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand

A tragic accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Tehri district when a water tanker fell into a gorge, killing the driver, Gagan Singh, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. The tanker, owned by LNT company, was involved in railway construction. Police official Lakhpat Singh Butola reported the incident.

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a water tanker plunged into a deep gorge in Devprayag, Uttarakhand, resulting in the death of the driver.

The accident occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near a Shiv statue as the tanker lost control.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Gagan Singh from Himachal Pradesh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle belonged to LNT company, which undertakes railway construction work in the region.

