Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand
A tragic accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Tehri district when a water tanker fell into a gorge, killing the driver, Gagan Singh, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. The tanker, owned by LNT company, was involved in railway construction. Police official Lakhpat Singh Butola reported the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Sunday, a water tanker plunged into a deep gorge in Devprayag, Uttarakhand, resulting in the death of the driver.
The accident occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near a Shiv statue as the tanker lost control.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Gagan Singh from Himachal Pradesh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle belonged to LNT company, which undertakes railway construction work in the region.
