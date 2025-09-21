Left Menu

H-1B Visa Holders Retreat Amid New Fee Imposition by Trump

President Trump's sudden imposition of new fees on H-1B visas has led to widespread panic among visa holders from India and China, resulting in rushed returns to the U.S. Tech companies responded with urgent memos, while confusion and frustration were exacerbated by social media discussions and White House clarifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:03 IST
H-1B Visa Holders Retreat Amid New Fee Imposition by Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sudden policy shift, President Donald Trump imposed new fees on H-1B visas, triggering panic among visa holders and forcing many to make hurried returns to the U.S. The announcement, part of Trump's larger immigration crackdown, led tech firms and banks to send urgent advisories to employees.

While a White House official clarified the new fees apply only to new applicants, not existing visa holders or those seeking renewals, confusion persisted. Many individuals from India and China, particularly in the tech sector, found themselves in turmoil, with some cutting short vacations to ensure they could return.

Social media was abuzz with stories of disrupted plans, and companies like Microsoft and Amazon scrambled to communicate updates. Despite the initial chaos, IBM's Gary Cohn later assured that the panic had subsided, highlighting the move's economic potential and the need to refine the controversial H-1B visa process.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Reg...

 Global
2
Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

 Germany
3
Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Hig...

 India
4
Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025