H-1B Visa Holders Retreat Amid New Fee Imposition by Trump

In a sudden policy shift, President Donald Trump imposed new fees on H-1B visas, triggering panic among visa holders and forcing many to make hurried returns to the U.S. The announcement, part of Trump's larger immigration crackdown, led tech firms and banks to send urgent advisories to employees.

While a White House official clarified the new fees apply only to new applicants, not existing visa holders or those seeking renewals, confusion persisted. Many individuals from India and China, particularly in the tech sector, found themselves in turmoil, with some cutting short vacations to ensure they could return.

Social media was abuzz with stories of disrupted plans, and companies like Microsoft and Amazon scrambled to communicate updates. Despite the initial chaos, IBM's Gary Cohn later assured that the panic had subsided, highlighting the move's economic potential and the need to refine the controversial H-1B visa process.