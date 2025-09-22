Green Light for Gatwick: Second Runway Approved Amid Environmental Concerns

The British government has given the go-ahead for a £2.2 billion expansion project at London Gatwick Airport, which includes the addition of a second runway. After having expressed a preliminary inclination to approve in February, Transport Minister Heidi Alexander formally endorsed the plan, promising it will enhance passenger capacity by the 2030s.

Without immediate comment from Gatwick representatives, the airport plans to shift its backup runway by 12 meters to meet safety regulations, enabling dual runway operations by decade's end. This move is projected to stimulate trade and tourism while generating 14,000 jobs.

Transport authorities aim to ensure the expansion does not encounter legal challenges, acknowledging potential opposition from environmental advocates and local residents. The government has emphasized that sustainable aviation fuels will keep expansion plans aligned with its commitments to net-zero targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)