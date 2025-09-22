UK Greenlights Gatwick Expansion Amid Global Business Shifts

The UK government has sanctioned plans to construct a second runway at Gatwick airport, reinforcing London's airport capacity amidst increased travel demands.

In financial news, private equity firm Warburg Pincus seeks to divest TRC Companies, targeting a valuation exceeding $3 billion, indicative of strategic market moves.

Simultaneously, prominent figures like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell are involved in efforts to ascertain ownership of TikTok from Chinese control, while CATL extends a helping hand to European battery start-ups, navigating through Chinese regulatory frameworks.

