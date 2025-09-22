Left Menu

GST Reforms Herald Early Diwali for Delhi's Traders

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that GST reforms will invigorate the national economy, offering relief from inflation while boosting local markets. The initiative, seen as a prelude to Diwali festivities, aims at benefiting consumers and small traders by lowering prices and enhancing consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared that the recent reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will provide a significant boost to the national economy and alleviate inflation pressures.

Scheduled to attend the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar, Gupta remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to simplify the tax regime are already seen as an early Diwali for traders in Delhi.

She highlighted that essential items, including medicines, will now be more affordable, offering relief to consumers and invigorating local commerce. The Delhi government is poised to ensure the seamless transition of lower tax rates to the populace through market monitoring and awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

