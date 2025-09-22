Left Menu

European Airports Scramble After Hackers Disrupt Operations

Major European airports, including Heathrow and Brussels, faced disruptions after hackers targeted the check-in systems provider Collins Aerospace. Efforts to restore normal operations continue, with several flights cancelled to prevent further delays. The incident is part of a wider trend of cyber attacks affecting multiple industry sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:23 IST
Some of Europe's major airports, including London's Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels, are striving to resume normal operations after hackers disrupted their check-in systems. This cyber attack targeted the systems provider Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, leading to significant delays and cancellations.

On Sunday, operations improved at Berlin and Heathrow, but Brussels continued to face issues, forcing the airport to cancel half of Monday's departing flights. Collins Aerospace is working to update the software to restore full functionality.

Hacking incidents are becoming more widespread, impacting various industries. While some passengers experienced minimal disruption, others faced considerable delays, with airports implementing manual check-ins as a temporary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

