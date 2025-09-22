European Airports Scramble After Hackers Disrupt Operations

Some of Europe's major airports, including London's Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels, are striving to resume normal operations after hackers disrupted their check-in systems. This cyber attack targeted the systems provider Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, leading to significant delays and cancellations.

On Sunday, operations improved at Berlin and Heathrow, but Brussels continued to face issues, forcing the airport to cancel half of Monday's departing flights. Collins Aerospace is working to update the software to restore full functionality.

Hacking incidents are becoming more widespread, impacting various industries. While some passengers experienced minimal disruption, others faced considerable delays, with airports implementing manual check-ins as a temporary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)