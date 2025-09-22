Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0: GST Reforms Take Center Stage

In a significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has welcomed the launch of next-generation GST reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sawant believes this move is pivotal in strengthening the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0.

In a statement made on social media, Sawant highlighted the prime minister's call to fortify the MSME ecosystem, improve infrastructure, and enhance manufacturing competitiveness. This effort is aimed at realizing the vision of 'Vocal for Local, Think Global.'

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the GST reforms are crucial for accelerating India's growth, underlining that these measures are part of a larger step towards a self-reliant India, or 'aatmanirbhar Bharat,' with a notable focus on boosting swadeshi products.

(With inputs from agencies.)