Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0: GST Reforms Take Center Stage
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant applauds the introduction of next-gen GST reforms by PM Modi. This initiative aims to bolster India's Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0, improve MSMEs, and promote swadeshi products globally. Such reforms prepare India for a prosperous future, echoing principles that fueled the freedom movement.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has welcomed the launch of next-generation GST reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sawant believes this move is pivotal in strengthening the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0.
In a statement made on social media, Sawant highlighted the prime minister's call to fortify the MSME ecosystem, improve infrastructure, and enhance manufacturing competitiveness. This effort is aimed at realizing the vision of 'Vocal for Local, Think Global.'
Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the GST reforms are crucial for accelerating India's growth, underlining that these measures are part of a larger step towards a self-reliant India, or 'aatmanirbhar Bharat,' with a notable focus on boosting swadeshi products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh, to unveil infra projects worth more than Rs 5,000 cr.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews progress of under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.
Empowering MSMEs for Climate Resilience
PM Narendra Modi condoles singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.