Namotsav: Celebrating Narendra Modi's Journey Through Art and Innovation

Namotsav at Sanskardham celebrated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi through art, multimedia, and performances. Attended by Gujarat's Chief Minister and dignitaries, the event aimed at portraying Modi's remarkable journey. Sanskardham, guided by ethos of service and nation-building, envisions shaping responsible citizens through comprehensive education and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:49 IST
  • India

Ahmedabad witnessed the grand event Namotsav at Sanskardham, celebrating the life and journey of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through a musical multimedia production. The event, graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel among other dignitaries, highlighted Modi's remarkable journey with artistic performances and vibrant installations.

Prominent personalities from Gujarat's political sphere and the Indian film industry, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actress Namitha Vankawala, attended the event. The gathering underscored Sanskardham's ethos of Sanskar, service, and nation-building, promoting education grounded in ethics and responsibility.

Sanskardham showcased its commitment to holistic education through institutions like Laxman Gyanpith School and NAMTECH, fostering an environment for developing responsible global citizens and driving innovation in various fields. Their initiatives aim to contribute significantly to India's future by intertwining traditional values with modern educational techniques.

