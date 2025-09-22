US-China Talks Boost Chinese Stocks Amid Apple Supplier Rally

On Monday, Chinese stocks saw minor gains in volatile trading, spurred by a rally in Apple suppliers as investors absorbed promising developments from recent U.S.-China talks. The Shanghai Composite index registered a slight increase of 0.07% by midday.

U.S. President Trump announced progress in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, notably about a TikTok agreement. They are set to meet in South Korea to discuss trade and other geopolitical issues. The electronics sector's 3.3% rise notably lifted the market, alongside a 3% gain in the info tech sector.

Despite the tech sector bolstering the market, financial stocks continued their downward trend. The banking sector fell 0.5%, adding to last week's 4.2% drop. Analysts suggest the market trajectory remains uncertain, but there's potential for gains given improved geopolitical relations and favorable liquidity conditions due to Fed rate cuts.

