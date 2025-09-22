US-China Talks Boost Chinese Stocks Amid Apple Supplier Rally
Chinese stocks experienced slight gains driven by a rally in Apple suppliers, as positive signals emerged from high-level U.S.-China talks. The electronics and info tech sectors saw notable rises. However, financial stocks continued to decline, casting doubt on future market trends.
On Monday, Chinese stocks saw minor gains in volatile trading, spurred by a rally in Apple suppliers as investors absorbed promising developments from recent U.S.-China talks. The Shanghai Composite index registered a slight increase of 0.07% by midday.
U.S. President Trump announced progress in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, notably about a TikTok agreement. They are set to meet in South Korea to discuss trade and other geopolitical issues. The electronics sector's 3.3% rise notably lifted the market, alongside a 3% gain in the info tech sector.
Despite the tech sector bolstering the market, financial stocks continued their downward trend. The banking sector fell 0.5%, adding to last week's 4.2% drop. Analysts suggest the market trajectory remains uncertain, but there's potential for gains given improved geopolitical relations and favorable liquidity conditions due to Fed rate cuts.
