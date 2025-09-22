Modi Champions Local Entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, on Monday.

During his visit, he explored an exhibition at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park and interacted with the attendees, according to officials.

Modi discussed how the latest GST reforms were benefiting traders and showed a keen interest in locally made products on display. He highlighted the significance of the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign in promoting indigenous products.

An official stated, 'The interaction served as both encouragement for the local business community and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state.'