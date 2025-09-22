Left Menu

Modi Champions Local Entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar. During his visit, he explored an exhibition and discussed GST reforms with traders, emphasizing the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The interaction aimed to boost local business and grassroots entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:26 IST
Modi Champions Local Entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, on Monday.

During his visit, he explored an exhibition at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park and interacted with the attendees, according to officials.

Modi discussed how the latest GST reforms were benefiting traders and showed a keen interest in locally made products on display. He highlighted the significance of the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign in promoting indigenous products.

An official stated, 'The interaction served as both encouragement for the local business community and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state.'

TRENDING

1
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
2
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India
3
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.

SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expe...

 India
4
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025