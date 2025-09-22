Odisha Welcomes Historic GST Reforms on Navratri

In a significant development, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the implementation of new GST reforms, anticipated to enhance the consumption of Indian goods and services. Majhi highlighted September 22, 2025, as a landmark date, marking the inception of these reforms spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary governance.

The GST Council's decision to lower tax rates on various goods and services was rolled out on the auspicious start of Navratri. The state chief emphasized that these adjustments would lead to simpler compliance procedures, particularly benefiting MSMEs, and empower producers to focus on manufacturing for the Indian market. He underscored that the reduction in GST rates would fuel the demand for domestic products, thus strengthening the nation's economy built on the principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Majhi reiterated that these reforms consolidate the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. In alignment, state BJP president Manmohan Samal echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact on Odisha and expressing confidence in the new regime's potential to inspire self-assurance among Indians amidst the festive backdrop of Navratri.