Pod Taxis to Revolutionize Mumbai's Transport Landscape

Mumbai will soon see the arrival of pod taxis, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. This initiative is set to enhance last-mile connectivity and reduce stress on the current transport infrastructure.

During a meeting on the project, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of pod taxis in the business hub between the Kurla and Bandra railway stations. The area is preparing for increased commuter traffic with the upcoming bullet train station and a new Mumbai High Court building.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for pod taxis to be part of Mumbai's single-card transport system and urged the development of Kurla and Bandra station precincts. The pod taxis, which operate as part of a Personal Rapid Transit system, are driverless, electric vehicles running on elevated tracks.

