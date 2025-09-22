WNS and DRÄXLMAIER Group: Transforming Automotive Procurement

In a significant development, WNS (Holdings) Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with the DRÄXLMAIER Group, a renowned international automotive supplier. The partnership focuses on implementing Ivalua's Spend Management platform to streamline DRÄXLMAIER's procurement processes across its global operations.

The initiative aims to replace existing systems with an integrated solution that enhances supplier risk management, sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and eProcurement. This change is expected to improve efficiency and drive value creation through digital transformation, as articulated by WNS' Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh.

DRÄXLMAIER's Head of Procurement, Robert Suvak, emphasized the significance of the partnership in advancing the company's vision of becoming an industry leader. The move aligns with the company's mission to innovate within the automotive sector, leveraging the expertise of WNS in procurement and supply chain transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)