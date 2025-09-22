Left Menu

WNS and DRÄXLMAIER Group: Transforming Automotive Procurement

WNS (Holdings) Limited partners with the DRÄXLMAIER Group to implement Ivalua's Spend Management platform, streamlining procurement processes and enhancing efficiency for the international automotive supplier. This collaboration aims to modernize procurement operations, driving value creation in the automotive industry through strategic digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:00 IST
WNS and DRÄXLMAIER Group: Transforming Automotive Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, WNS (Holdings) Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with the DRÄXLMAIER Group, a renowned international automotive supplier. The partnership focuses on implementing Ivalua's Spend Management platform to streamline DRÄXLMAIER's procurement processes across its global operations.

The initiative aims to replace existing systems with an integrated solution that enhances supplier risk management, sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and eProcurement. This change is expected to improve efficiency and drive value creation through digital transformation, as articulated by WNS' Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh.

DRÄXLMAIER's Head of Procurement, Robert Suvak, emphasized the significance of the partnership in advancing the company's vision of becoming an industry leader. The move aligns with the company's mission to innovate within the automotive sector, leveraging the expertise of WNS in procurement and supply chain transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominance

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominanc...

 Global
2
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
3
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
4
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025