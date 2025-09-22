GST Rate Cuts Spark Consumer Optimism in India

The recent reduction in GST rates has generated a wave of satisfaction among consumers across India, as noted by BJP officials on Monday. They highlighted the tax reductions as proof of effective governance, contrasting them with the higher rates during the previous Congress-led administration.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress' portrayal of GST as a 'Gabbar Singh Tax,' instead labeling past high rates as 'Gabbar Singh's grandfather.' During the UPA era, taxes on items like cement and footwear were significantly higher. The current rates, he argued, facilitate a 'saving festival' benefiting citizens economically.

The positive consumer response, witnessed firsthand by Vaishnaw during a market visit, is expected to foster consumption growth, investment, and job creation. This optimism is echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials, who anticipate enhanced economic dynamics amid global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)