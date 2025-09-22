Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions Swadeshi Movement Post-GST Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urges citizens and businesses to promote 'Made in India' products following Prime Minister Modi's GST reforms. These changes, including reduced GST rates, aim to enhance national self-reliance and propel India towards becoming the world's leading economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions Swadeshi Movement Post-GST Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called on citizens, organizations, and businesses to embrace 'swadeshi' by promoting 'Made in India' products. This appeal follows Prime Minister Modi's introduction of GST reforms, which Yadav regards as a significant gift to the nation.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi announced that the next generation of GST reforms will enhance savings, benefiting all societal sectors, and emphasized the necessity of self-reliance to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing various businesses and social organizations, Yadav emphasized the importance of making and consuming domestic products.

The chief minister highlighted the reduction in GST rates as a measure to boost both public welfare and entrepreneurship, particularly during the Navratri festival. Yadav also promoted digital payments and encouraged traders to adopt these new GST reforms, which he believes will help position India as the world's leading economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

