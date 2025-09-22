Madhya Pradesh CM Champions Swadeshi Movement Post-GST Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called on citizens, organizations, and businesses to embrace 'swadeshi' by promoting 'Made in India' products. This appeal follows Prime Minister Modi's introduction of GST reforms, which Yadav regards as a significant gift to the nation.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi announced that the next generation of GST reforms will enhance savings, benefiting all societal sectors, and emphasized the necessity of self-reliance to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing various businesses and social organizations, Yadav emphasized the importance of making and consuming domestic products.

The chief minister highlighted the reduction in GST rates as a measure to boost both public welfare and entrepreneurship, particularly during the Navratri festival. Yadav also promoted digital payments and encouraged traders to adopt these new GST reforms, which he believes will help position India as the world's leading economy.

