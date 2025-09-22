Left Menu

V2 Retail Launches 250th Store Ahead of Festive Season

V2 Retail has launched six new outlets in India's Tier II and III cities, reaching a total of 250 stores nationwide. This expansion comes just before the festive season, highlighting the company's growing presence in emerging markets. V2 Retail also reported a significant revenue increase.

Value retail chain V2 Retail announced on Monday the opening of six new outlets across India's emerging markets, boosting its total store count to 250 nationwide as the festive season approaches.

Chairman and Managing Director Ram Chandra Agarwal, who began his retail journey in Kolkata's Lalbazar area, emphasized the milestone as a testament to the company's commitment to increasing its footprint in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The newly opened stores are strategically located, including one in Kanchrapara, North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, launched just before Durga Puja. Additional branches have opened in Ujjain, Zirakpur, Godda, Muzaffarnagar, and Bangla Sahib.

