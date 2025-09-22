Left Menu

Ransomware Attack Hits Europe's Major Airports

Several major European airports' automated check-in systems were disrupted by a ransomware attack over the weekend, causing significant delays. Collins Aerospace, the affected system provider, works to resolve the issue. The incident highlights the increasing threat of cyberattacks on infrastructure, with ENISA noting high-profile targets are more susceptible.

22-09-2025
In an escalating crisis across Europe, major airports faced significant delays as a ransomware attack crippled automated check-in systems, affecting thousands of passengers. The attack, confirmed by the EU's cybersecurity agency, targeted systems provided by Collins Aerospace, a division of RTX.

The disruption is part of a growing trend of cyberattacks focusing on critical infrastructure, according to experts. Rafe Pilling from Sophos noted that while disruptions are more visible, they aren't necessarily more frequent. The attacks aim at high-profile targets, creating havoc that spills into real-world operations.

Affected airports, including Brussels and London Heathrow, are scrambling to implement manual check-in procedures temporarily. Despite efforts to restore normalcy, airports like Berlin and Brussels reported lengthy delays and numerous cancellations, reflecting the growing challenge of securing crucial industry infrastructure against advanced cyber threats.

