Teen's Curious Journey Lands Him in Delhi: The Afghan Stowaway Tale

A 13-year-old Afghan boy secretly boarded a flight to Delhi by hiding in the aircraft's landing gear compartment out of curiosity. After being discovered at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was questioned and repatriated to Afghanistan. Security checks confirmed the aircraft's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:27 IST
Teen's Curious Journey Lands Him in Delhi: The Afghan Stowaway Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young Afghan boy's adventure turned into an international incident after he stowed away on a flight from Kabul to Delhi. The 13-year-old's escapade began when he sneaked into the landing gear compartment and was flown to Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to official sources.

The incident unfolded Sunday morning, around 11 am, when KAM airlines flight RQ-4401 landed in Delhi. Airline staff discovered the boy loitering by the aircraft upon touchdown and immediately reported the situation to airport security, leading to his apprehension by airline personnel and questioning by the Central Industrial Security Force at Terminal 3.

The boy claimed that his actions were driven by curiosity. After rigorous questioning and a thorough security check, which uncovered a small speaker within the landing gear compartment, authorities deemed the aircraft safe. The boy was repatriated to Afghanistan on the same flight later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

