Teen's Curious Journey Lands Him in Delhi: The Afghan Stowaway Tale

A young Afghan boy's adventure turned into an international incident after he stowed away on a flight from Kabul to Delhi. The 13-year-old's escapade began when he sneaked into the landing gear compartment and was flown to Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to official sources.

The incident unfolded Sunday morning, around 11 am, when KAM airlines flight RQ-4401 landed in Delhi. Airline staff discovered the boy loitering by the aircraft upon touchdown and immediately reported the situation to airport security, leading to his apprehension by airline personnel and questioning by the Central Industrial Security Force at Terminal 3.

The boy claimed that his actions were driven by curiosity. After rigorous questioning and a thorough security check, which uncovered a small speaker within the landing gear compartment, authorities deemed the aircraft safe. The boy was repatriated to Afghanistan on the same flight later that day.

