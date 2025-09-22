Left Menu

India's New Defense Against Cheap Steel: Anti-Dumping Duties on China

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in India has recommended imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China. This action aims to safeguard domestic industries from underpriced shipments. The finance ministry will make the final decision.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has called for a new layer of protection for domestic industry by recommending an anti-dumping duty on cold rolled non-oriented electrical steel imports from China. The move is designed to shield local manufacturers from the adverse impacts of cut-price foreign goods.

In its final report, DGTR confirmed that the steel products in question have been sold to India at undervalued prices, in an apparent case of dumping. To mitigate this, it proposed duties ranging from USD 223.82 to USD 414.92 per tonne for various Chinese companies.

This recommendation marks one of India's strategic actions to counteract a USD 100 billion trade deficit with China. While the DGTR's role is advisory, the ball now sits in the finance ministry's court to execute the proposed measures, aimed at fostering equitable global trade norms.

